LISTEN: Toadface Unleashes Forward-Thinking, Eclectic New “From The Earth” EP via WAKAAN

Toadface really impressed us with his latest forward-thinking single “Cardboard,” and now the rising artist is back with another mind-bending offering in From The Earth, a brand new EP released via WAKAAN. As you’ll hear below, Toadface’s uncompromising experimental sound is on full display here as he treats us to five endlessly creative and unique tracks. From the resounding basslines to off-the-wall sound design and sampling, everything about this project is exciting and fresh. We can’t wait to hear what Toadface has in store for us next, but in the meantime stream his new EP below.

“Toadface’s From The Earth EP is a collection of tracks written on earth for earthlings. Listeners are advised to wear a life jacket during the playback experience as the moisture generated by the music could create the potential risk of drowning”

Toadface – From The Earth (EP) | Stream

