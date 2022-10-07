After his impressive Bugs for Breakfast LP in 2018, bass music connoisseur Toadface has re-emerged on WAKAAN with an insane, must-listen new single in “Cardboard.” As you’ll hear below, this record is a trippy journey through Toadface’s signature sound as we’re treated to a little bit of everything: off-the-wall vocal sampling, trippy eastern-influenced melodies, and most importantly face-melting bass design. We’re loving this experimental new cut, which arrives as a new single off the talented act’s anticipated upcoming EP. See what we mean by streaming “Cardboard” via Spotify and be sure to read what Toadface also has to say about the inspiration behind this creative tune.

“Cardboard refers to the feelings of thinking something is real only to realize later it was fake the whole time. The sample ‘so many details’ refers to how real you thought the thing was until taking a closer look.” – Toadface

Toadface – Cardboard | Stream

LISTEN: Toadface Unveils Mind-Bending, Experimental New Bass Single “Cardboard” via WAKAAN