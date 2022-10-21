LISTEN: Landis LaPace Unleashes Mesmerizing “Reflection” Banger via Altered States

Zeds Dead’s Altered States imprint has quickly become the new sought-after label for cutting edge house and downtempo music. For their latest release, we’re treated to a hypnotic and captivating new record “Reflection” courtesy of rising Florida producer, Landis LaPace. As you’ll hear below, this track is nothing short of a dark, tech house banger that sounds seamlessly crafted for the late night club or warehouse party. With previous This Ain’t Bristol, Audiophile, and Night Bass releases already under his belt, LaPace’ decorated resumé is growing rapidly and we can’t wait to hear what the young producer has in store for us next. Stream “Reflection” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Landis LaPace – Reflection | Stream

