LISTEN: Rising Producer Riordan Unleashes Viral House Heater, “Reflection”

Genre-bending producer Riordan is back with huge new release in “Reflection,” a highly-anticipated viral banger that’s already generated over 3 million views across social media platforms. As you’ll hear below, the track opens with an catchy latin vocal over an intoxicating guitar riff before dropping into a groovy house vibe perfect for the dancefloor or late night drive. Stream the tune below via Spotify and be sure to read what the British artist has to say about the inspiration behind this new single as well.

Riordan – Reflection | Stream

“I had a very heavy night out raving in Bristol with my mates, and was pretty much ready to go to bed when I got home the next morning. I heard this one piano sample and got instant inspiration. I opened the laptop and started playing around. Most of the stuff I make nowadays is tailored to clubs, but that day I was on a different vibe and it turned out even better than I was expecting.”  

