LISTEN: Henry Strange Unveils Catchy West Coast Anthem, “B!tch I’m so LA” feat. Kittrix & Acafool

Decorated audio engineer, DJ, and producer Henry Strange may be best known as the inventor of the Setlist playback system/Ableton plugin, but today the multi-talented artist is showcasing his own original music in a fresh new single, “B!tch I’m So LA.” The record, as you’ll hear below, is nothing short of an captivating electro funk anthem that uniquely pays homage to Los Angeles culture. The track also boasts stand-out features from vocalist Kittrix and rapper Acafool, not to mention infectious keys from instrumentalist Ben Hovey. If the catchy track wasn’t enough, it’s also accompanied by a hilarious and visually innovative animated music video that helps bring the lyrics to life. See what we mean below and stay on the lookout for more heat from Henry Strange in the future.

