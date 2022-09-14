LISTEN: AYYBO Unleashes Captivating “Move Like This” Tech House Single via Altered States

In a short amount time, AYYBO has proven himself to be one of the most exciting young acts emerging in the tech house scene. From his creative edits and original productions to viral Tik Tok videos, everything the talented California artist touches has been electric, and this time around is no different as we’re treated to his latest effort, “Move Like This.” Released via Zeds Dead’s sub label Altered States, this dance floor heater is everything you could want and then some from a house banger. Stream it via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

AYYBO – Move Like This | Stream

