LISTEN: ALRT Drops Sophomore Album MULTIPLICITY

If you’ve been looking to explore new edgy house grooves, ALRT‘s sophomore album MULTIPLICITY is what you need for your summer playlist. A 15-track soundscape that blends tech and bass house effortlessly with dramatic builds, playful synths, and unique vocals, MULTIPLICITY defines ALRT’s musical evolution. Each track offers a carefully curated palette of sounds and themes that seamlessly flow together for an electrifying listening experience worth leaving on repeat. Stream MULTIPLICITY below.

