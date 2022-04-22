Familiar faces on the Australian dance music circuit, Tommy Trash and Benson combine their respective talents and styles for their evocative tech-house ringer “Spilt Milk.” As the tandem continue spearheading label efforts for their respective imprints Milky Wave and Medium Rare Recordings, “Spilt Milk” is a brief step away from their pioneering entrepreneurship and instead dives into their technical, musical minds.

This thrilling club classic moves to an unrelenting beat that thumps under fiery, scorching synths. Designed for the dance floor, “Spilt Milk” is at once sophisticated and unruly. Its rocking four-on-the-floor beat sets a sweaty, persistent tone reminiscent of late-night warehouses and sinful underground parties. A downright dope cut, “Spilt Milk” is not one to miss.

Tommy Trash & Benson – Spilt Milk | Stream

LISTEN: Tommy Trash and Benson Unite for “Spilt Milk”