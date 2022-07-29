Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: RaeCola Drop Fiery Debut EP, Bezerk

LISTEN: RaeCola Drop Fiery Debut EP, Bezerk

by Leave a Comment

Emerging twin duo RaeCola have been carving their path in the music industry since the pandemic with irresistible live streams and edgy mixing skills. Hailing from Chicago, the birthplace of House music, they thrive on paying homage to the core of the genre while showcasing their vision for the future. 

We have been DJing for 6 years now and are recent graduates of Icon Collective Music Production. After spending these years tailoring our sound to where it is now, we are ready to begin sharing our original music. This release embodies exactly what you can expect to find at our shows–elements of classic House and tech House with booty bouncing bass lines and highlights of ghetto House/Juke. We hope people feel defiant while listening to our music and inspired to push boundaries while following our journey.”

Specializing in producing self-renowned Ghetto Tech House, RaeCola come in heavy with an irresistible 2-Track BEZERK EP for their firey debut release. An addictive series of slapping basslines, crisp drumbeats, and enticing vocals, each track on the BEZERK EP acts as an intoxicating introduction to what RaeCola has planned.  

“We thought ‘Bezerk’ was the perfect album title to set the bar for where we see our journey going. Our project has flavors of our hometown Chicago combined with a West Coast feel. For the title track “Bezerk” we made wonky synths that add an experimental tone to our groovy track. Our second track “Juke That Zerk” has elements of ghetto house and juke featuring drums and vocal chops inspired by artists like DJ Rashad, DJ Deeon and DJ Slugo.” 

Catch RaeCola taking the house genre to new heights at Day Trip as well as the upcoming Dirtybird Campout Festival and stream their Bezerk EP below.

RaeCola – Bezerk EP | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About RaeCola Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: RaeCola Drop Fiery Debut EP, Bezerk

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend