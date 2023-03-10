LISTEN: CHYL Unleashes Energetic New Speed House Single, “Fool Me” via Monstercat

Some tracks sound perfect for some labels, and this new one from CHYL being released on Monstercat Records feels like a match made in heaven.
“Fool Me” sets the scene with cinematic intro, reminiscent of some old NERO songs before unleashing a bass/speed house drop that will have you bouncing off the walls. It combines elements from a few ifferent genres to be a perfect microcosm of CHYL’s releases so far. Energetic, in your face, but can find a home in a lot of different sets across a lot of different stages. Excited to see what else CHYL has to offer.
CHYL – Fool Me | Stream
