Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: CHYL Unleashes Energetic New Speed House Single, “Fool Me” via Monstercat

LISTEN: CHYL Unleashes Energetic New Speed House Single, “Fool Me” via Monstercat

by Leave a Comment

Some tracks sound perfect for some labels, and this new one from CHYL being released on Monstercat Records feels like a match made in heaven.

“Fool Me” sets the scene with cinematic intro, reminiscent of some old NERO songs before unleashing a bass/speed house drop that will have you bouncing off the walls. It combines elements from a few ifferent genres to be a perfect microcosm of CHYL’s releases so far. Energetic, in your face, but can find a home in a lot of different sets across a lot of different stages. Excited to see what else CHYL has to offer.

CHYL – Fool Me | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About CHYL Here ▲ ▲ 

LISTEN: CHYL Unleashes Energetic New Speed House Single, “Fool Me” via Monstercat

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend