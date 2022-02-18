LISTEN: Space Laces Returns With Insane New “High Vaultage” EP

Space Laces has made a nice little spot for himself in the bass music community. His versatility and masterful sound design makes everything that his name is on a ‘must-listen.’ Because frankly, I never know what to expect. And that is a good thing.

This five track High Vaultage EP is no exception to the rule above. It’s only 5 tracks, but every track really shows off the absolute RANGE that Space Laces has after years of experience and proves that genres mean nothing to Space Laces. If you have ever listened to the Vaultage mix series then you might recognize bits and pieces of these.

“Disco Bloodbath” feels like something plucked out of the golden era of Complextro while”Splinters” is the most light-hearted track on the EP featuring a very bouncy, very fun future bass feel. But the first time you throw on “Run DLL” and get decimated with the onslaught of experimental and sub-bass – you will truly say “This guy can really do it all.”

Check out the full EP below.

Space Laces – High Vaultage | Stream

