Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Space Laces Returns With Insane New “High Vaultage” EP

LISTEN: Space Laces Returns With Insane New “High Vaultage” EP

by Leave a Comment

Space Laces has made a nice little spot for himself in the bass music community. His versatility and masterful sound design makes everything that his name is on a ‘must-listen.’ Because frankly, I never know what to expect. And that is a good thing.

This five track High Vaultage EP is no exception to the rule above. It’s only 5 tracks, but every track really shows off the absolute RANGE that Space Laces has after years of experience and proves that genres mean nothing to Space Laces. If you have ever listened to the Vaultage mix series then you might recognize bits and pieces of these.

“Disco Bloodbath” feels like something plucked out of the golden era of Complextro while”Splinters” is the most light-hearted track on the EP featuring a very bouncy, very fun future bass feel. But the first time you throw on “Run DLL” and get decimated with the onslaught of experimental and sub-bass – you will truly say “This guy can really do it all.”

Check out the full EP below.

Space Laces – High Vaultage | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Space Laces Here ▲ ▲ 

LISTEN: Space Laces Returns With Insane New “High Vaultage” EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend