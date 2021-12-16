LICK – BEYOND THE VOID | Stream + Download

2021 was a rough year for most people, but for me a shining light was the unveiling of LICK‘s sophomore album BEYOND THE VOID. The 10 track album zigs and zags it’s way through multiple genres, delivering hit after hit. You have absolute bangers like PURGE and then nostalgic ballads like MEMORIES. I guess what I’m trying to say is that there’s a little something for everyone in this collection. Check it out below and catch LICK on tour with 1788-L next year.

Listen to LICK’s Dynamic Album BEYOND THE VOID