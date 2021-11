LICK‘s upcoming album continues to be a doozy. He’s already show how versatile he is by the variety of each single that’s come off of the record. His latest offering “ELIMINATE” sees him go back to his bass heavy roots and deliver an absolute banger. If you like what you’re hearing, don’t worry there will be more soon as the Arizona based artist has tweeted out that his album is done.

LICK – ELIMINATE | Download

