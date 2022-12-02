Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Electric Forest Releases 2023 Lineup ft. Odesza, Zeds Dead, REZZ, and More

Year after year, avid festival goers wait for The Electric Forest lineup to drop. For some it’s a music festival, for many it’s a place to call home. After its successful triumphant return in 2021, Electric Forest is back for its 2022 Rendition.

Electric Forest will be returning to the magical Rothbury June 22-25th with a slew of heavy-hitting artists. ODESZA will be making their long-awaited return after a highly successful fall tour in support of The Last Goodbye. The lineup is packed with some incredible Forest alumns like Zeds Dead, Illenium, and San Holo. Tickets sale begin December 5th. See you in the forest.

