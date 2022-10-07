Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Australian Duo Night Tales Unleash Stunning Debut Album “Proof” via Ultra Records

Today, decorated Australian duo Night Tales have finally released their anticipated debut album, Proof, via Ultra Records. The 10-track project is a testament to why the talented act has been on the forefront of a new wave in progressive electronic music emphasizing authentic storytelling & live instrumentation, all within a DJ environment. The LP boasts a soundscape that’s both energetic and emotional; it’s clear the duo poured their hearts into this project and we’re especially loving the catchy lyrics and heavy synth play prevalent throughout the album. Hear what we mean by streaming Proof via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this stunning new project from Night Tales.

Night Tales – Proof | Stream

Categories

