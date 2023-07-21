PREMIERE: Akriza & Māh Ze Tār Drop Enchanting “Where You Are, Now” Album, Fusing Ancient Music with Modern Bass

Fresh off the release of three spellbinding singles, fast-rising artists Akriza & Māh Ze Tār have finally unveiled their anticipated collaborative album, Where You Are, Now via Gravitas Recordings. As you’ll hear below, this impressive new project is nothing short of groundbreaking, utilizing the extraordinary talents of both acts to create something entirely new and profound within electronic music altogether. Drawing inspiration from the ancient music of the East, both producers effortlessly intertwine this timeless, traditional sound with all of the latest innovations modern bass music has to offer. If that sounds mind-bending it’s because it is, and we’re proud to be premiering this otherworldly, genre-bending experience here at RTT.

From start to finish, this 9-track album is an enthralling sonic journey that also serves as a captivating historical exploration of ancient cultures. With so much of electronic music today being over-saturated and redundant, Akriza and Māh Ze Tār are a breath of fresh air in today’s industry. Quickly upon diving into Where You Are, Now two things are clear: both artists have impressive chemistry in the studio together, and this project is a labor of love that was meticulously crafted and polished into the gem it is today.

With this new project under their belt, the sky is clearly the limit for both Akriza and Māh Ze Tār and we can’t wait to hear where they take their unique sounds next. In the meantime, stream their new collaborative album via Spotify below and be sure to follow both artists on socials if you’re not already.

Akriza & Māh Ze Tār – Where You Are, Now (Album) | Stream

“We’re bringing ancient traditional music of the East in harmony with ground-breaking production of the modern-age. This music is very much fusing the ancient with the modern.” – Māh Ze Tār

