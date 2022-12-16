LISTEN: K?d Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “Cage Script” + Incredible Anime Visualizer

For as young as a producer that k?d is we have had the honor to have listened to him for the last seven years. Each year he seems to add something new to his arsenal. This collection of experience culminates now in his debut album, Cage Script. The genres and styles this project takes inspiration from are all over the place – but when trying to summarize k?d’s story thus far – a beautiful collage of genres is needed. Future Bass, trance, house, and electro-pop are all in attendance somewhere. Alongside the album release k?d has collaborated with Herø Projects and BAMIBOY studios to release an incredible animated visualizer of the project’s last track, which you can also stream below. There’s no telling what ‘chapter’ of k?d’s story Cage Script ends up being but nonetheless – it’s an incredible way to summarize this part.

