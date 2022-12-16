Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: K?d Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “Cage Script” + Incredible Anime Visualizer

LISTEN: K?d Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “Cage Script” + Incredible Anime Visualizer

by Leave a Comment

For as young as a producer that k?d is we have had the honor to have listened to him for the last seven years. Each year he seems to add something new to his arsenal. This collection of experience culminates now in his debut album, Cage Script. The genres and styles this project takes inspiration from are all over the place – but when trying to summarize k?d’s story thus far – a beautiful collage of genres is needed. Future Bass, trance, house, and electro-pop are all in attendance somewhere. Alongside the album release k?d has collaborated with Herø Projects and BAMIBOY studios to release an incredible animated visualizer of the project’s last track, which you can also stream below. There’s no telling what ‘chapter’ of k?d’s story Cage Script ends up being but nonetheless – it’s an incredible way to summarize this part.

k?d – Cage Script | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About k?d Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

LISTEN: K?d Unleashes Highly-Anticipated Debut Album, “Cage Script” + Incredible Anime Visualizer

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend