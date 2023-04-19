Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex Teases Two New Albums Rumored for 2023 Release

Skrillex sent out a tweet that has got the electronic music scene buzzing. The tweet shows what seems to be his 2023 release schedule. The first two items on the list are his recently released albums “Quest for Fire” and “Don’t Get Too Close”, next comes the unreleased “SKRLX” and a mysterious “CONTRA”. Is he potentially working on a Boys Noize album? Maybe a menacing call-back to his Dubstep years? Or will it be something brand new? We can only speculate as of now but regardless, it’s sure to be an incredible year for electronic music. View the tweet below and also be sure to check back here for any news and updates.

