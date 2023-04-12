Skrillex Potentially Releasing a Third Album of 2023

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex has been touring several countries since the release of his latest works, “Don’t Get Too Close” as well as “Quest for Fire”. In an Instagram video posted by Amsterdam DJ/Producer Jyoty Singh, while performing with Skrillex at a free pop-up concert in Brazil, Singh comes on the mic to announce, “We’ve been here working on a new Skrillex Album.” After this video garnered a ton of attention Singh went to Twitter, saying, “Oh yeah, did I mention that that’s what I’m doing? heheheh.” Do we get three Skrillex albums in 2023? We can only hope as of right now, but check back in for news and updates.

