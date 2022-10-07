Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Brooklyn Mirage Closing Season Set To Be One For The Books

Brooklyn Mirage Closing Season Set To Be One For The Books

by Leave a Comment

For New Yorkers, Brooklyn Mirage season is a staple in any good NYC summer. As such, as the season winds down, the people at Mirage are making sure to go out with a bang. 

First up, this weekend, disco legend SG Lewis, is returning for his second AG show, this time at The Mirage. Next, house phenom John Summit has a double show booking at the Mirage, keeping the party going all day and all night on Saturday. To wrap the weekend up, we’re graced with the groovy sounds of Purple Disco Machine.

This weekend is only to be matched by the following and final closing weekend, a 3 day Black Coffee booking. Each night will offer a unique theme and meticulously curated lineup rounded out by a headlining performance from Black Coffee himself

There is still time to buy tickets to Avant Gardner’s season end events, snag yours now here! 

PURCHASE: TICKETS FOR BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2022
SEASON CLOSING SERIES EVENTS

Brooklyn Mirage Closing Season Set To Be One For The Books

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend