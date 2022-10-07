For New Yorkers, Brooklyn Mirage season is a staple in any good NYC summer. As such, as the season winds down, the people at Mirage are making sure to go out with a bang.

First up, this weekend, disco legend SG Lewis, is returning for his second AG show, this time at The Mirage. Next, house phenom John Summit has a double show booking at the Mirage, keeping the party going all day and all night on Saturday. To wrap the weekend up, we’re graced with the groovy sounds of Purple Disco Machine.

This weekend is only to be matched by the following and final closing weekend, a 3 day Black Coffee booking. Each night will offer a unique theme and meticulously curated lineup rounded out by a headlining performance from Black Coffee himself

There is still time to buy tickets to Avant Gardner’s season end events, snag yours now here!

SEASON CLOSING SERIES EVENTS

Brooklyn Mirage Closing Season Set To Be One For The Books