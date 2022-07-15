Disco Legend SG Lewis Announces North America Tour

SG Lewis has been on fire for years, but the disco star’s fame really picked up after the release of his pandemic album Times. Now, the London-based singer-songwriter, producer, and DJ has announced a new run of North American Tour dates. The tour will have stops at places like Life Is Beautiful Festival, Sun Bar, and of course, Brooklyn Mirage.

This news is coming off the release of his double A-side single ‘Missing You’ / ‘Something About Your Love’, an audacious nod to the 70s and 80s era of disco’s past.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on today at 10 AM Local time. Snag yours here before they sell out!

SG Lewis– Missing You/ Something About Your Love | Stream