Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Disco Legend SG Lewis Announces North America Tour

Disco Legend SG Lewis Announces North America Tour

by Leave a Comment

SG Lewis has been on fire for years, but the disco star’s fame really picked up after the release of his pandemic album Times. Now, the London-based singer-songwriter, producer, and DJ has announced a new run of North American Tour dates. The tour will have stops at places like Life Is Beautiful Festival, Sun Bar, and of course, Brooklyn Mirage.

This news is coming off the release of his double A-side single ‘Missing You’ / ‘Something About Your Love’, an audacious nod to the 70s and 80s era of disco’s past.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on today at 10 AM Local time. Snag yours here before they sell out!

SG Lewis– Missing You/ Something About Your Love | Stream

-

TWITTER & IG: @RUNTHETRAP

Too future on spotify

run the trap spotify

this playlist is lit

Trap Music & Other Related Posts

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend