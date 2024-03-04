CELO has firmly established himself in the electronic music scene with a powerful and bass-infused sound. Known for his energetic sets at major festivals like EDC Orlando and Forbidden Kingdom, this Florida-based producer injects a fresh and captivating vibe into his music. The act’s debut single, “Numb,” has already amassed over 200,000 streams and gained support from key figures in the bass scene. If that wasn’t impressive enough, CELO has also worked with Shaquille O’Neal on the record “WARFARE,” which now has over 2 million global streams. His event series, CELO & FRIENDS, debuted impressively with a sold-out pop-up at The Vanguard, drawing a crowd of 2,000.

Beyond music, CELO actively manages one of the largest DJ discords, bridging the gap between music and technology. Looking ahead to 2024, CELO plans diverse collaborations with Smokepurpp, MadeinTYO, and Crankdat, showcasing his versatility. With a packed touring schedule, including international and domestic performances at various venues and festivals, CELO is poised to further solidify his dominance in the bass music scene.

Artist Spotlight: CELO Continues to Take the Bass Music World by Storm