LISTEN: Rising Artist HAMX Shares Captivating House Single, “Floating”

Photo by Rachael Buechler

HAMX is a rising producer quickly making a name for himself thanks to his captivating and soulful production. The artist’s latest release comes in the form of an intoxicating house single in “Floating” which you can stream below via Spotify. As one half of the duo, The Suicide Doors, HAMX is intimately familiar with working a dancefloor and this compelling release is a testament to this. His unique style and ear for production is second to none, and we can’t wait to hear what he takes his sound next. Millions of people have already experienced the joy HAMX brings with his infectious grooves, and he’s just getting started!

HAMX – Floating | Stream

