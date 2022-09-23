LISTEN: PIERCE Unleashes Face-Melting New 5-Track “HYPNOTIC” EP via WAKAAN

Fresh off the release of his recent PULSE EP last April, rising producer PIERCE is back with yet another must-hear offering of his signature, high-octane bass production. This time around we’re treated to HYPNOTIC, an impressive WAKAAN-released EP which showcases five new singles from the talented artist (including a huge collaboration with Space Wizard). As you’ll hear below, PIERCE’s musical versatility is on full display here as he draws from a variety of different sonic influences and sounds. With so much bass music around today, PIERCE’s creativity and cutting-edge sound design stands out – hear what we mean by streaming HYPNOTIC on Spotify below.

PIERCE – HYPNOTIC EP | Stream

