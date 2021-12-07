Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: LUZCID & PIERCE Unleash Grimey New Bass Single 'Wub It' via WAKAAN

Rising bass acts LUZCID and PIERCE have come together for a wild new single in ‘Wub It.’ As you’ll hear below, the WAKAAN release is nothing short of a forward-thinking banger, as both producers deliver on this experimental and off-the-wall collaboration. From the creative sound design to expert mixing, this track has it all and we can’t imagine how wild it must sound live at a festival. See what we mean by streaming ‘Wub It’ via Spotify below and read what the artists themselves have to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“Working on ‘Wub It’ with PIERCE was so much fun. As soon as he sent it to me, I dropped what I had been doing and immediately got to work on it. Our sounds parallel each other in the experimental bass realm so this one came together really naturally and I feel like we created one of those weird, yet totally danceable songs you can get down to with your friends late night at a festival. I hope that relays through to everyone, and WAKAAN was the perfect home for this collaboration.” – LUZCID

“Last year during the peak of Covid, I was just exploring my sound design and trying to make the weirdest, wonkiest drops.  I sent a rough idea to Neil and he instantly knew how to take it to the next level.  After almost a year long distance collaborating, WUB IT was born. This song means a lot to me because I made it with a close friend of mine, and a fellow WAKAAN brother.” – PIERCE

