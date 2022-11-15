LUZCID is ending the year strong with the first installment of his anticipated Illusions EP, out now via WAKAAN in support of his nationwide Illusions tour beginning in January. As you’ll hear below, the impressive project masterfully pulls from a variety of genres as the rising producer delivers on a healthy mix of memorable lyricism and cutting-edge freeform bass. From start to finish this project definitely feels like a unique sonic journey and we can’t imagine how it would sound live on LUZCID’s upcoming tour. In the meantime, stream the EP below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

LUZCID – Illusions EP | Stream

LISTEN: LUZCID Shares Impressive New 5-Track “Illusions” EP via WAKAAN