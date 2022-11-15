Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: LUZCID Shares Impressive New 5-Track “Illusions” EP via WAKAAN

LISTEN: LUZCID Shares Impressive New 5-Track “Illusions” EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

LUZCID is ending the year strong with the first installment of his anticipated Illusions EP, out now via WAKAAN in support of his nationwide Illusions tour beginning in January. As you’ll hear below, the impressive project masterfully pulls from a variety of genres as the rising producer delivers on a healthy mix of memorable lyricism and cutting-edge freeform bass. From start to finish this project definitely feels like a unique sonic journey and we can’t imagine how it would sound live on LUZCID’s upcoming tour. In the meantime, stream the EP below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

LUZCID – Illusions EP | Stream

LISTEN: LUZCID Shares Impressive New 5-Track “Illusions” EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend