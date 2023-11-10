Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: PIERCE Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Remix of Hucci & Stooki Sound’s “Ball So Hard”

LISTEN: PIERCE Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Remix of Hucci & Stooki Sound’s “Ball So Hard”

by Leave a Comment

Rising bass artist PIERCE is back with more heat, this time coming in the form of a thrilling remix of Hucci and Stooki Sound’s classic “Ball So Hard” record. As you’ll hear below, this reimagined rendition presents an experimental fusion of unconventional beats and dynamic sonic landscapes, offering a fresh perspective on the renowned original track. Known for his cutting-edge sound design and seamless integration of diverse musical influences, PIERCE once again proves why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the bass music scene. Taking on such an iconic song to remix is quite the challenge, yet the producer excels on this track making for an exhilarating modern rendition. Stream the track via Spotify to hear for yourself and turn your speakers up for this one.

Hucci, Stooki Sound – Ball So Hard (PIERCE Remix) | Stream

“I aimed to craft a remix that honors the essence of ‘Ball So Hard’ while incorporating my own unique musical perspective,” commented PIERCE. “It’s a genuine honor to remix a track that played a pivotal role in introducing me to bass music. Massive thanks to Hucci and Stooki Sound for allowing me to reimagine this one!”

LISTEN: PIERCE Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Remix of Hucci & Stooki Sound’s “Ball So Hard”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend