Rising bass artist PIERCE is back with more heat, this time coming in the form of a thrilling remix of Hucci and Stooki Sound’s classic “Ball So Hard” record. As you’ll hear below, this reimagined rendition presents an experimental fusion of unconventional beats and dynamic sonic landscapes, offering a fresh perspective on the renowned original track. Known for his cutting-edge sound design and seamless integration of diverse musical influences, PIERCE once again proves why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the bass music scene. Taking on such an iconic song to remix is quite the challenge, yet the producer excels on this track making for an exhilarating modern rendition. Stream the track via Spotify to hear for yourself and turn your speakers up for this one.

Hucci, Stooki Sound – Ball So Hard (PIERCE Remix) | Stream

“I aimed to craft a remix that honors the essence of ‘Ball So Hard’ while incorporating my own unique musical perspective,” commented PIERCE. “It’s a genuine honor to remix a track that played a pivotal role in introducing me to bass music. Massive thanks to Hucci and Stooki Sound for allowing me to reimagine this one!”

LISTEN: PIERCE Unleashes Hard-Hitting New Remix of Hucci & Stooki Sound’s “Ball So Hard”