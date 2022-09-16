LISTEN: IMANU Unleashes Stunning Must-Hear Debut Album, “Unfold”

IMANU has, time and time again, proven to be one of the most forward-thinking and captivating rising artists in the game. Today, the French-born Dutch producer has finally released his highly-anticipated debut album, Unfold, and wow is it something else. In typical IMANU fashion, we’re treated to his unique amalgamation of drum & bass, trap, house, and future bass; only this time it’s formulated into a beautiful auditory narrative as IMANU expresses his artistry in a way he never has before. The vibes and emotions on this thing are fu*king unreal – hear for yourself by streaming the LP below via Spotify.

IMANU – Unfold (Album) | Stream

