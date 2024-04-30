Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Machinedrum & IMANU Curate Exclusive Playlist Ahead of B2B Set at Sol Fest this Weekend

RTT favorites IMANU & Machinedrum are set to deliver an unforgettable b2b performance this weekend at Sol Fest Music & Arts Festival. One of the things we love about music festivals is the opportunity to experience rare, one-of-a-kind sets like this one, and as excitement builds for their set, the duo has curated an exclusive Spotify playlist comprising 28 songs, showcasing a diverse and eclectic range of genres. If this collection of tracks is any indicator of what to expect from their set, then we’re certainly in for a treat. Sol Fest’s third installment boasts a stacked lineup this year featuring the likes of REZZ, Peekaboo, NGHTMRE, LSDREAM, Of the Trees, and many more. As anticipation mounts for Sol Fest’s third installment, you can dive into this exclusive playlist below to start getting yourself excited for the weekend. You can also find tickets below or visit Sol Fest’s official website.

Machinedrum & IMANU Sol Fest 2024 Playlist

