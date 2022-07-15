Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » IMANU, Wingtip, and, What So Not Team up for “Pillow Talk”

IMANU, Wingtip, and, What So Not Team up for “Pillow Talk”

by Leave a Comment

We’re only 7 months into 2022 – but I might be ready to declare it the year of IMANU. Fresh off his Chicago debut and a collaboration on Noisia’s farewell album he has just dropped a brand new single from his forthcoming album. 

IMANU’s album is really shaping up to be something incredible. The newest single, “Pillow Talk” is a collaboration with What So Not and Wingtip. This new tune is further proving that IMANU might not be able to miss right now. We know he can bring the heat with his heavier tunes but when he decides to dip into the melodic side of things – we are all winners. 

Wingtip’s vocals are the perfect accompaniment for IMANU’s and What So Not’s dynamic production skills that are in full effect in this melodic, almost garage sounding tune. Check out the full track below.

IMANU, Wingtip, What So Not – Pillow Talk | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About IMANU Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About What So Not Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About Wingtip Here ▲ ▲ 

IMANU, Wingtip, and, What So Not Team up for “Pillow Talk”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend