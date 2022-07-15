We’re only 7 months into 2022 – but I might be ready to declare it the year of IMANU. Fresh off his Chicago debut and a collaboration on Noisia’s farewell album he has just dropped a brand new single from his forthcoming album.

IMANU’s album is really shaping up to be something incredible. The newest single, “Pillow Talk” is a collaboration with What So Not and Wingtip. This new tune is further proving that IMANU might not be able to miss right now. We know he can bring the heat with his heavier tunes but when he decides to dip into the melodic side of things – we are all winners.

Wingtip’s vocals are the perfect accompaniment for IMANU’s and What So Not’s dynamic production skills that are in full effect in this melodic, almost garage sounding tune. Check out the full track below.

IMANU, Wingtip, What So Not – Pillow Talk | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About IMANU Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About What So Not Here ▲ ▲

▲ ▲ Read More About Wingtip Here ▲ ▲

IMANU, Wingtip, and, What So Not Team up for “Pillow Talk”