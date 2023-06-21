SLUMBERJACK and What So Not have released a brand-new heater, “Uh Uh”. What So Not delivers the nostalgia on this one, with his massively detuned synth pads weaving throughout heavy percussive breaks. At the same time SLUMBERJACK hitting us with an 808 that will level PA systems across the country. Last, but certainly not least, the song incorporates a psychotically distorted vocal element that slashes around a bouncey, idiosyncratic lead.

Apart from this new single, SLUMBERJACK has been ramping up for four headline shows apart of their “SLUMBERJACK Underground” tour. With the tour’s theme being the resurgence of the underground/warehouse electronic music scene, the duo has yet to detail the exact location of each show. However, the different show’s dates, times, and general cities have been listed on their website.

What So Not, one of the original curators of the electronic trap scene, is coming off of a huge 2022 with the release of his third LP, “Anomaly”. The artist also has shows planned in Australia for July and August, as well as a few around the U.S. You can check out his tour schedule here.

You can stream “Uh Uh” on Spotify below. Be sure to check back for any more releases by SLUMBERJACK or What So Not.

LISTEN: SLUMBERJACK and What So Not Collab on Glorious Trap Anthem “Uh Uh”