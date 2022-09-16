What So Not has never been one to fear the out of the ordinary, and his newest album Anomaly just helps to prove that point.

The 11-track Anomaly is much more than a collection of songs put together. It’s an incredible omen of what’s to come for the Australian producer. The album is packed with a certain glow we’ve come to expect from anything with the What So Not album, but in many ways, it feels like something so much more. A new step in the already illustrious What So Not career

It’s Jam packed with incredible collaborations with superstars like Killer Mike, Louis The Child, and MØ. With each passing track you feel a different emotion, but under all of that the same amount of passion blankets Anomaly as a whole. Check out the full album below.

[Photo Credit – Jonti]

