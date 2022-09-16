Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: What So Not Releases Dynamic New 11-Track Album, “Anomaly”

LISTEN: What So Not Releases Dynamic New 11-Track Album, “Anomaly”

by Leave a Comment

What So Not has never been one to fear the out of the ordinary, and his newest album Anomaly just helps to prove that point.

The 11-track Anomaly is much more than a collection of songs put together. It’s an incredible omen of what’s to come for the Australian producer. The album is packed with a certain glow we’ve come to expect from anything with the What So Not album, but in many ways, it feels like something so much more. A new step in the already illustrious What So Not career

It’s Jam packed with incredible collaborations with superstars like Killer Mike, Louis The Child, and MØ. With each passing track you feel a different emotion, but under all of that the same amount of passion blankets Anomaly as a whole. Check out the full album below.

What So Not – Anomaly | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About What So Not Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit – Jonti]

LISTEN: What So Not Releases Dynamic New 11-Track Album, “Anomaly”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend