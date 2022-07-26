What So Not Releases “As One” & Tracklist from Forthcoming “Anomaly” Album

What So Not has been slowly releasing singles from his forthcoming album. “As One” is the newest addition to the family – and it’s another wonderful addition to the table that What So Not seems to be setting for his upcoming Anomaly album.

You might remember vocalist and collaborator Herizen from What So Not’s 2019 Collaboration “We Can Be Friends.”

It kicks off with an alluring vocal from Herizen before we are introduced with a barrage of uplifting electric instrumentation and a certain kind of ‘shimmer’ that we have come to expect from What So Not’s happier-sounding songs. It’s a glow unlike any other. Check out the full track below and peep the track list for Anomaly.

What So Not – As One ft. Herizen | Stream

Anomaly Tracklist

01. Alive

02. Anomaly (feat. AY AY)

03. Mr. Regular (feat. Oliver Tree, Killer Mike)

04. The Change (feat. DMA’S)

05. Halifax (feat. ZOID LAND, Phi11a, Tek Genesis)

06. On Air (feat. Louis The Child, Captain Cuts, JRM)

07. Messin’ Me Up (feat. EVAN GIIA)

08. Bad Piano (feat. Body Ocean, Lucy Lucy)

09. Mercy (2022 Edit feat. MØ)

10. Black Shallow (feat. Enschway)

11. As One (feat. Herizen)

[Photo Credit – Jonti Wild]

