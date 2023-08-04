Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: IMANU & The Glitch Mob Unleash Bass Heavy New Collaboration, “Dream Sequence”

LISTEN: IMANU & The Glitch Mob Unleash Bass Heavy New Collaboration, “Dream Sequence”

by Leave a Comment

In an electrifying new collaboration, IMANU and The Glitch Mob have joined forces for a must-listen new record in “Dream Sequence.” As you’ll hear below, the result is nothing short of a dynamic blend between raw underground energy and minimalist dance music production. IMANU’s versatile and infectious style is on full display here, and uniquely complements The Glitch Mob’s classic sound, helping make “Dream Sequence” into a boundary-pushing masterpiece. It’s hard not to appreciate a star-studded collaboration between a rising new talent and an established legendary act such as the Glitch Mob, and this record is a testament to that. Stream it below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

IMANU, The Glitch Mob – Dream Sequence | Stream

LISTEN: IMANU & The Glitch Mob Unleash Bass Heavy New Collaboration, “Dream Sequence”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend