LISTEN: IMANU & The Glitch Mob Unleash Bass Heavy New Collaboration, “Dream Sequence”

In an electrifying new collaboration, IMANU and The Glitch Mob have joined forces for a must-listen new record in “Dream Sequence.” As you’ll hear below, the result is nothing short of a dynamic blend between raw underground energy and minimalist dance music production. IMANU’s versatile and infectious style is on full display here, and uniquely complements The Glitch Mob’s classic sound, helping make “Dream Sequence” into a boundary-pushing masterpiece. It’s hard not to appreciate a star-studded collaboration between a rising new talent and an established legendary act such as the Glitch Mob, and this record is a testament to that. Stream it below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

IMANU, The Glitch Mob – Dream Sequence | Stream

