LISTEN: TVBOO Links with Boogie T & bawldy for High-Octane “MaryWana” Collab via WAKAAN

TVBOO has returned better than ever with the second single from his anticipated upcoming album on WAKAAN, Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People. This time around, we’re treated to a huge collaboration with lifelong hometown friends Boogie T and bàwldy in ‘MaryWana.’ As you’ll hear below, the three producers combine for a wicked joint effort that brilliantly represents the energy we’ve come to expect from New Orleans and southern-influenced bass music. Stream the impressive record below and read what the producer himself has to say about this release.

“I got to work with my two favorite cajuns on this one. We all got together, got drunk af, and wrote this swampy whore of a song. Love how unique these two dudes are and I’m lucky to call them my friends.” – TVBOO

TVBOO, Boogie T, bawldy – MaryWana | Stream

