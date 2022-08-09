Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: GRiZ & TVBOO Unleash Hard-Hitting New “Bass Music” Collaboration via WAKAAN

Rising producer TVBOO has returned with arguably his largest release yet in “Bass Music” a high-octane and wildly fun collaboration with none other than GRiZ. As you’ll hear below, both artists bring their A-game here, whether it be GRiZ’s funk-infused sound or TVBOO’s cutting-edge sound design and infectious humor. The record arrives as TVBOO’s lead single from his forthcoming debut LP, Blue Collar Bass: By the People, For the People. If this track is any indicator of what we can expect from the project then we’re in for a treat. Stream “Bass Music” below and read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

 “GRiZ has literally been my favorite artist since I got into dance music. I asked him to come on my podcast and he said he’d do it only if we made a track together. Of course I played it cool and said “I guess we can do that,” but on the inside I was screaming like a convict who just got out of prison in time to see the new Elvis Presley movie after NFL sunday football. This is one of the coolest things to happen to me and the song came out incredible. Praise Dale.” – TVBOO

GRiZ & TVBOO – Bass Music | Stream

