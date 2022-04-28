LISTEN: Liquid Stranger Delivers Highly-Anticipated New Album “Balanced” via WAKAAN

It’s no secret that over the years Liquid Stranger has grown to become one of the most influential and prominent artists in the experimental bass music scene. With that said, today is an exciting day as the Swedish-born artist has finally delivered on his much anticipated studio album, Balance. Released via his own decorated label WAKAAN, the 13-track project is just as hard-hitting as it is creative; we’re loving the variety of genres and influences scattered throughout this LP, as Liquid Stranger continues to push the envelope and deliver great music. Hear what we mean by streaming the project below via Spotify and be sure not to miss this talented producer at a show or festival near you.

