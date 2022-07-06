Festival Spotlight: Elements Music and Arts Festival ￼￼￼

If you’ve been on the hunt for your next camping adventure, Elements Music & Arts Festival, taking place in the mystical fields and forests of Long Pond, Pennsylvania, from August 19-22, is your ultimate destination.

A festival that is more than just music, Elements Music & Arts Festival seeks to create the ultimate life-changing experience by igniting attendees’ all five senses with 72 hours of camping, dancing, and countless other unique activities. Attendees can expect music from Zeds Dead, Duke Dumont, J. Worra, Rezz, Liquid Stranger, and more. Dedicated stages and enhanced experiences will coincide with the four Elements Fire, Earth, Water, and Air.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the wonder of nature and music and peep the entire lineup below.

