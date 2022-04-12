LISTEN: YOOKiE Unleash Massive New 4-Track “WOOKiE” Bass EP via WAKAAN

The YOOKiE brothers have made a name for themselves over the years thanks to their innovative, hard-hitting approach to bass music production. We’ve been impressed with just about everything they’ve put out, and this time around is no different as the duo comes through with their brand new EP, WOOKiE. As expected, we’re treated to four-trap inspired bangers all packed with the New York duo’s signature minimalist and heavy style. If this is the energy we can come to expect from YOOKiE in 2022 then they’re in for a huge year. Stream the WAKAAN-released EP via Spotify below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section as well.

YOOKiE – WOOKiE (EP) | Stream

