LISTEN: YOOKiE & Hydraulix Unleash Massive New “Game Over” Collaboration via WAKAAN

YOOKiE and Hydraulix are two of our favorite rising bass acts in the scene right now, so we were more than excited to see them come together for “GAME OVER,” a new collaboration released via WAKAAN. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to nothing short of a high-octane banger perfectly crafted for the festival main stage. From the clean mixdown to forward-thinking sound design, there’s never a dull moment in “GAME OVER” and we can’t wait to hear where these producers take their sound next. This is a tune that requires the full capacities of your speaker, so be sure to turn up the volume when streaming this bad boy below.

YOOKiE & Hydraulix – GAME OVER | Stream

“This tune has been one of my gate kept dubplates for some time now. It’s a hype club record that never fails to get a great crowd reaction. The YOOKiE boys and myself are super pumped to finally have GAME OVER drop and can’t wait to see you turning up to it live!” – Hydraulix

