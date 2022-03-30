LISTEN: Flume Releases Stunning New Album Single “Sirens” featuring Caroline Polachek

One of the most celebrated and forward-thinking producers, Flume, has returned with the second cut from his anticipated Palaces album slated for release May 20th. “Sirens” is a stunning, energetic record that sees the Australian artist take his raw and more experimental form, all while still delivering the pop-leaning and melodic appeal that makes Flume’s music so great. Caroline Polachek’s intoxicating feature only adds to the memorability and appeal of this future bass gem. We’re certainly in for a treat come the release of the full LP, but in the meantime, stream ‘Sirens’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Flume – Sirens (feat. Caroline Polachek) | Stream

