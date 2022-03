Flume has a new album coming later this year, and we’re couldn’t be more excited about it. We’ve already received a great single in ‘Say Nothing,’ and now it seems like Harley is already gearing up for the project’s next release. This time around the track is ‘Sirens’ and features Caroline Polachek. It’s dropping as early as Wednesday this week, Australia time, so be sure to check back here then for the anticipated release.

