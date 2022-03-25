Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Redrum Unleashes Anticipated New “Chaos Theory” Bass EP via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Redrum Unleashes Anticipated New “Chaos Theory” Bass EP via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

After unleashing her impressive Pisces Moon EP via SSKWAN last year, rising producer Redrum has returned with yet another must-listen project in Chaos Theory. As you’ll hear below, the WAKAAN-released EP boasts an array of captivating sonic landscapes over the course of four bass-heavy tracks. Redrum’s multifaceted production talents are on full display here and we’re especially loving the tribal influenced beats and sporadic acid breaks. Redrum also just completed her first US tour support slot alongside label head Liquid Stranger and is slated to appear on many more shows heading into the summer, so be sure not to miss her play in a city near you.

Redrum – Chaos Theory (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: Redrum Unleashes Anticipated New “Chaos Theory” Bass EP via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend