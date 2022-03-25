After unleashing her impressive Pisces Moon EP via SSKWAN last year, rising producer Redrum has returned with yet another must-listen project in Chaos Theory. As you’ll hear below, the WAKAAN-released EP boasts an array of captivating sonic landscapes over the course of four bass-heavy tracks. Redrum’s multifaceted production talents are on full display here and we’re especially loving the tribal influenced beats and sporadic acid breaks. Redrum also just completed her first US tour support slot alongside label head Liquid Stranger and is slated to appear on many more shows heading into the summer, so be sure not to miss her play in a city near you.

Redrum – Chaos Theory (EP) | Stream

LISTEN: Redrum Unleashes Anticipated New “Chaos Theory” Bass EP via WAKAAN