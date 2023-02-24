LISTEN: Redrum Delivers Rumbling New “Colors” Bass Single via WAKAAN

WAKAAN mainstay artist Redrum comes though today with the first cut off her forthcoming Butterfly Effect EP, slated for release later this year. This new single, “Colors,” is a downtempo, well-produced bass heater that comes across as incredibly entrancing and hypnotic. As you’ll hear below, this track is beautifully composed: there’s enough simplicity and space in the mix for the deep, rumbling bass to slap you across the face but at the same time everything feels intentional and where it should be. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify and be sure to catch Redrum at several stops this summer including support for Rezz at Red Rock and Sonic Bloom Festival.

“‘Colors’ was inspired by the deep dubstep sound from the mid 2000’s – 2010’s that got me into bass music so many years ago. I wanted to put my spin on that style and fuse nostalgic sounds with modern production techniques.” – Redrum

Redrum – Colors | Stream

