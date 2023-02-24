Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Redrum Delivers Rumbling New “Colors” Bass Single via WAKAAN

LISTEN: Redrum Delivers Rumbling New “Colors” Bass Single via WAKAAN

by Leave a Comment

WAKAAN mainstay artist Redrum comes though today with the first cut off her forthcoming Butterfly Effect EP, slated for release later this year. This new single, “Colors,” is a downtempo, well-produced bass heater that comes across as incredibly entrancing and hypnotic. As you’ll hear below, this track is beautifully composed: there’s enough simplicity and space in the mix for the deep, rumbling bass to slap you across the face but at the same time everything feels intentional and where it should be. Hear what we mean by streaming the tune via Spotify and be sure to catch Redrum at several stops this summer including support for Rezz at Red Rock and Sonic Bloom Festival.

“‘Colors’ was inspired by the deep dubstep sound from the mid 2000’s – 2010’s that got me into bass music so many years ago. I wanted to put my spin on that style and fuse nostalgic sounds with modern production techniques.” – Redrum

Redrum – Colors | Stream

LISTEN: Redrum Delivers Rumbling New “Colors” Bass Single via WAKAAN

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend