Manic Focus impressed us earlier this year thanks to his hard-hitting ‘Back From The Future‘ single, and now we’re finally treated to the artist’s impressive new EP in Future Flux. The WAKAAN-released project includes five forward-thinking bass tracks from the talented Denver producer, including collaborations with AHEE and K+Lab. As you’ll hear below, in this EP we’re treated to a heavier side of Manic Focus’ sound, and we’re loving every second of it. Stream Future Flux via Spotify below and be sure to read what the producer himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

Manic Focus – Future Flex (EP) | Stream

“This EP is an exploration into the heavier side of the Manic Focus vision. In recent years, I have performed with many Wakaan artists, and their styles have inspired me to dive deeper into sound design and arrangement to create exciting synths and textures that I haven’t previously included in my compositions. Future Flux is my journey through the heavier side of my mind, and my optimism for mankind’s ability to change and grow in a positive way through difficult times. I think it’s important to head into the future with optimism, armed with knowledge, balance, and the ability to let go and rage through the moments that hinder our growth as individuals. I had a blast creating these tunes, and playing them live for my fans has been an amazing experience.” – Manic Focus

LISTEN: Manic Focus Delivers Impressive New Bass EP “Future Flux” via WAKAAN