LISTEN: Manic Focus Arrives ‘Back From The Future’ in Hard-Hitting New Single via WAKAAN

Manic Focus has been consistently delivering heat for years now, and this time around is no different as our favorite bass label WAKAAN has enlisted him for their latest release of 2022. The track is called ‘Back From The Future’ and as the title suggests, we’re treated to a forward-thinking heater dripping with creative sound design, hard-hitting drums, and of course gnarly bass frequencies. We’re also loving the catchy vocal samples throughout the song and can totally understand how hard this banger sounds live. Hear what we mean by streaming the single via Spotify below and stay tuned for more great releases from WAKAAN and Manic Focus in the near future.

“This tune is about raging into the future with optimism and swag.  I wrote the main idea in a hotel room before a show.  I needed a song to bridge a gap in my set, so I made a big crunchy beat in 20 min.  I played it that night and it went better than expected, so I elaborated on the idea and turned it into a full song with 2 drops.   I was imagining the energy of the crowd I was about to play for and putting that energy into a song.  The vocals say ‘Bring that s*** back’ , and that s*** is the awesome energy the fans bring to shows.” – Manic Focus

Manic Focus – Back From The Future | Stream

