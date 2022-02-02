The king is back! Flume, who is known as one of the greatest modern day dance music producers, just dropped his new track “Say Nothing” with Maya. The track, which he recently previewed on his TikTok, is his first release of 2022. However, it is not set to be his last – as we’ve mentioned before, Flume casually mentioned that he is set to release a new album this year, which we are stoked to hear. Stream the track below for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments section as well.

Flume – Say Nothing (feat. MAY-A) | Stream

