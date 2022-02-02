Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Flume’s Third Album, ‘Palaces’, Is Now Available For Pre-Order, Alongside Exclusive Merch

Because dropping a new single wasn’t enough, Flume has also announced that his third album, Palaces, will be dropping May 20th! Palaces is now available for vinyl & CD pre-order so be sure to secure your copy before its too late. Alongside the physicals, Flume has also unveiled Palaces inspired t-shirs & sweatshirts (which will definitely make their way to my closet). We could not be more stoked that Flume is back and May 20th will be huge day for dance music!

