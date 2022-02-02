Because dropping a new single wasn’t enough, Flume has also announced that his third album, Palaces, will be dropping May 20th! Palaces is now available for vinyl & CD pre-order so be sure to secure your copy before its too late. Alongside the physicals, Flume has also unveiled Palaces inspired t-shirs & sweatshirts (which will definitely make their way to my closet). We could not be more stoked that Flume is back and May 20th will be huge day for dance music!

My third album ‘Palaces’ will be out on May 20th, you can pre-order here: https://t.co/CGv4dAD1jh pic.twitter.com/0K0pWjmo9h — Flume (@flumemusic) February 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Flume’s Third Album, ‘Palaces’, Is Now Available For Pre-Order, Alongside Exclusive Merch