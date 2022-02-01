If you’re a fan of ODESZA then the news this morning may have derailed your day. Some lucky fans received a postcard ‘from’ ODESZA. The postcard was simple and it featured a QR code.

Upon scanning it took you to a simple website featuring an email and SMS signup form that auto-replied with “The Last Goodbye.” It doesn’t take an over anxious person to start over thinking what “The Last Goodbye” could potentially mean.

Is it just an album name or an elaborate long-winded goodbye from the scene? Only time will tell. Check out the website below to sign up for notifications.

ODESZA News Sparks Rumors of Final Album and Impending Breakup