Lollapalooza Releases 2023 Lineup ft. Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Fred Again, and More

Year after year thousands of rabid music fans descend to the heart of Chicago for Lollapalooza. Chicago’s Grant Park is nestled amidst the gorgeous Chicago skyline just steps away from the lakeshore to provide an incomparable backdrop to 4 days of incredible music.

 Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Odesza are just a few of the headliners that are coming back to Lollapalooza to perform for the 2023 edition. As you make your way through the lineup, Lollapalooza’s range comes to the light.

Fred Again… will be making his Lollapalooza debut after a meteoric rise in the last calendar year. Chicago natives Louis The Child will be making their return to Lollapalooza with a few performances under their belt already. Bass music fans will be excited by Subtronics and Svdden Death while hip hop fans will no doubt be lined up for Pusha T, J.I.D. and, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Check out the full lineup below!

[Photo Courtesy of Lollapalooza]

